Kenya police arrests Chinese brewing illegal local brew

Kenya police officers arrested two Chinese nationals during a raid that led to the discovery of thousands of litres of illegal local brew chang’aa in Nairobi.

According to the Daily Nation the police made the arrests after a tip off following fears of industrial scale manufacture of the illicit brew.

Mr Wang Yalan and Ms Wang Haijian were found with 3,000 litres of chang’aa and 1,000litresof methanol according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Search within the residence of the two suspects; Wang Yalan & Wang Haijian also led to the recovery of several sacks of Sorghum & Rice, Drums of Sorghum mixtures kept to Ferment & several huge Water Tanks. The duo in custody and recoveries secured as Exhibits. pic.twitter.com/fEBSHOVW1A — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 16, 2019