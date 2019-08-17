Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's National Cancer Institute re-opens after deadly bomb blast

Egypt

Egypt’s National Cancer Institute has re-opened to receiving patients at full capacity after recovering from the August fourth deadly bombing.

The hospital was closed and transferred patients to Cairo hospitals after the carbomb blast that killed 20 people and injured 47.

Cairo University President Mohamed al-Khosht said the process of repairing the damages is on-going however the restoration work for normal operation before the explosion without any under-performance in treatment and operations has now been completed according to the report by Egypt Independent.

The hospital will also be expanding to allow for the accommodation of the increasingly large numbers of patients.

