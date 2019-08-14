Davido mourns Ivorian musician DJ Arafat: 'Enjoy heaven YOROBO!'

Nigerian music star Davido was one of the first fellow artistes to react to the death on Tuesday of Ivorian star, DJ Arafat. He tweeted a photo he had with the deceased with the caption; “RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU.”

Barely 24-hours later, he posted a video of his last concert in the Ivorian capital Abidjan where they both performed in front of a big crowd. Reports indicate that the concert dates back to August 2014.

“Last time we performed together at My concert in Abidjan (with DJ Arafat)!! Woke up this morning still can’t believe you gone!

“I love you brother… I will be there for your family as long as I’m here ! Like they say The best flowers are picked first! Enjoy heaven YOROBO,” Davido captioned the video.

The Ivorian star and king of the coupé-decalé genre of music which won him thousands of fans in the country and across Francophone Africa.

The genre which he symbolized was born in the early 2000s during the Ivorian civil war. It emphasized that young people still wanted to have fun despite the conflict.

The 33-year-old died of head injuries in a motor accident after ramming his bike into a vehicle in Abidjan, state TV RTI said on Monday whiles announcing his death.

Hundreds of his fans thronged the hospital where his remains were kept. Many of them expressing shock at the development whiles others in denial insisted that the report was untrue.