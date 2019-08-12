Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

From chalkboard drawing of Ms Word to real computers

From chalkboard drawing of Ms Word to real computers
Jerry Bambi

Inspire africa

One year ago, Richard Akoto Appiah, a secondary school teacher in Ghana came to limelight after a post of him teaching students Information Communication Technology ICT by drawing the Microsoft word software on a chalkboard went viral.

The 33 year old works at the Betenase junior high, one of the eight Junior High Schools located at Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Until 2018, none of the schools had computers, a critical component for ICT.

This would later change.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..