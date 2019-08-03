Ghana police retrieve body parts in famous kidnap case of three girls

Police in Ghana have retrieved body parts from the home of a suspected kidnapper in the country’s Western region.

The suspect, one Sam Wills, is being held on charges of kidnapping three girls in Takoradi, one of the key towns in the region. The capital of the Western Region is Sekondi Takoradi.

Reports say the police had conducted an extensive search at the suspect’s residence leading to the retrieval of body parts from septic tanks behind the house in question.

Even though the police administration have yet to confirm the said operation that took place earlier today (August 2), local media outlets have spoken to residents who confirmed the retrieval of body parts in the suspects home.

“The Three Kidnapped Takoradi Girls” have been the subject of a sustained media and citizen campaign charging the police to get to the root of the matter.

All the girls were reportedly kidnapped in Takoradi, capital of the oil-producing region. “Taadi” is a short form for Takoradi. Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie (15 years) was last seen on December 21, 2018.

But before her incident, another 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson had been kidnapped on the 4th of December. The other victim Priscilla Blessing Bentum also believed to be kidnapped was last seen on 17th August, 2018.

#BringBackOurTaadiGirls months back trended on especially Twitter demanding concrete police action. The police and government have at different times give assurances of “action.”

Despite police assurances, arrests and prosecution on the issue, father of the 15-year-old victim said he believed his daughter had been killed. Parents of the other girls have openly accused the police for toying with their emotions.