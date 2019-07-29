Top opposition leaders in Uganda taken to court

A concerned Ugandan citizen has taken to court Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye for leading unregistered political organizations reports the Daily Monitor

Mr. Adens Rutaro Ntare accused Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and former FDC president Kizza Besigye of unlawful activities. He filed the case in court on Friday accusing Bobi Wine for appointing regional coordinators for his unregistered political organizations against Article 72 (2) of the constitution. and accused Besigye for establishing, running and mobilising political activities with unregistered political parties.

“A declaration that the actions of the 1st respondent (Mr Ssenyonyi) and 2nd respondent (Bobi Wine) under their unregistered political organisation/party of People Power Movement used interchangeably, appointing regional coordinators is in contravention of Article 72 (2) of the Constitution,” reads in part petition.

Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye have been accused of conducting unlawful activities.

The petitioner also sued the Attorney General for failing to stop the unlawful activities.