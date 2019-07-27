UN receives Uganda soldiers following attack in Somalia

The United Nations in Mogadishu received a new cohort of Ugandan soldiers a day after the deadly suicide attack that claimed the lives of six and injured five including badly wounding the Mayor of Mogadishu.

“Do your work. It is about the mission all the time. Forget about all other things. For the next one year you are going to be here, please forget about any other thing and focus on the mission,” said Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, Commander of Uganda’s Land Forces.

UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan welcomed the soldiers that are reinforcement to the UN’s security in the East African state, on Thursday.

Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab,recent attack on the government headquarters in Mogadishu is one of its large attacks yet in the country. The Horn of Africa country has been afflicted by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other.