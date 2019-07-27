South Africa throws a grand farewell for White Zulu

South Africa
All caliber of South African musicians came together in a moving performance to celebrate the life of and legacy of music icon Johnny Clegg during an emotional farewell service held in Sandton, South Africa on Friday.“Whenever I saw Johnny Clegg I saw myself. I saw our culture, I saw an African culture. I saw an African in him,” said Nathi Mthethwa, South African Arts and Culture Minister.
Ten days after Clegg lost his four-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, his famous tunes that were internationally acclaimed came alive in a moving concert attended by public officials,dignitaries and thousands of fans.
“In 2017, my dad and I wrote a song together. It’s a song about the things in life that you can’t replace – to my dad that was his family,“said Jesse Clegg, Johnny Clegg’s son
The 66 year old artist, popularly known as White Zulu, is fondly remembered for his anti-aparteid lyrics and his involvement with black musicians which often saw him arrested during Apartheid. It was to thisend that John Kani delivered his moving eulogy.
