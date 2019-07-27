62 bodies of dead migrants recovered off Libya

At least 62 bodies of migrants that went missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast on Thursday have been recovered.

With still more migrants believed to be lost at sea, there are conflicting numbers of those that are still missing.

The International Organization for Migration has given estimate of 145 migrants surviving the ordeal and 110 missing.

While, the Libyan navy has reported 134 survivors and 115 missing and on the other hand, Médecins sans frontières estimates that nearly 400 migrants were on board the two boats.

It is hard for the time being to give the exact numbers of the migrants even as search and rescue operations continue