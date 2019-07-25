Tunisia president Béji Caïd Essebsi dies at 92: official

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Tunisia’s president Beji Caid Essebsi has died, according to a statement from the presidency on Thursday.

Essebsi, who was 92 years old, was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday.

A leading figure in the country’s fortunes since 2011, Essebsi was hospitalized late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis.

On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis.

“On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis.. The burial ceremony will be announced later,” the presidency said in statement.

According to the constitution, the speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president.

Essebsi has been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which was followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17. They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians have been able to vote freely following the 2011 revolution.