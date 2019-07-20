Nigeria ambush victim's family grieve

Relatives of the victims of a suspected terrorist attack in Nigeria are reeling in Shock. The attack happened on Friday in Nigeria’s north East Borno state when a convoy of humanitarian workers was ambushed leaving the driver dead and six people missing.

“Actually when I heard the news I was truly and totally in shock because this person left home healthy and went to earn for his family then we heard this bad news. I really really was in shock,” said Ali Garba Musa, borther of a missing person.

“The killing of my brother is hurting my heart seriously, it’s like my heart has been removed from my body. They just told us he is dead. I’m sad with this news,“said Fanne Abdullahi, sister of killed driver

Relatives of the victims of a suspected terrorist attack in nigeria are reeling in Shock.

The three-vehicle convoy was returning to Damasak from Layi village where Action Against Hunger NGO runs a clinic when gunmen opened fire. The aid workers were helping the community affected by a decade of Boko Haram militia violence in the region.