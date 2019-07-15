AFCON Daily: Statistics of the tournament [Episode 15]

Hello and welcome. With two matches to go before the end of an exciting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, fasten your seat belts as we go through the figures.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has taken a giant step towards being crowned the goal king with four goals and one assist. Ighalo has played 460 minutes of football for his country so far in the AFCON. Ighalo scored his fourth goal in Nigeria’s semi final defeat to Algeria on Sunday in Cairo.

Senegal’s talisman, Sadio Mane has scored three goals with one assist to his credit in 5 matches for the Teranga Lions.

Algeria’s Adam Ounas has scored 3 goal and provided 1 assist in three matches for his country.

Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez who scored in the dying minutes of added to send his country into Friday’s final against Nigeria in the semi final has three goals to his credit with no assist.

Cedric Bakambu of the DRC managed to find the back of the net three times in four games for his country during the competition.

15 players have scored 2 goes each in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Of these 15 players only 2 of them are still playing in the competition with their respective countries.

Stéphane Bahoken Cameroon, Wilfried Zaha Ivory Coast, Jonathan Kodjia Ivory Coast, Youssef Msakni Tunisia

Carolus Andriamahitsinoro Madagascar, Mohamed Yattara Guinea, Michael Olunga Kenya, Emmanuel Okwi Uganda

Bongani Zungu South Africa, Ahmed El Mohamady Egypt, Mohamed Salah Egypt, Youssef En-Nesyri Morocco,

Mickaël Poté Benin, Jordan Ayew Ghana, Youcef Belaïli Algeria.

A total of 165 yellow cards have been issued by referees at this year’s Africa cup of nation with 5 red cards so far in the competition excluding the third place and final matches.

The desert foxes of Algeria have scored the most number of goals in the ongoing Africa cup of nations in Egypt. The north African country has 12 goals with 2 goals conceded. The country in the group stage of the competition kept three clean sheets in their 3 played.

Senegal’s stingy defence have allowed in one goal that came in their 1-0 loss to Algeria in the group stage but they have scored 8 goals. Interestingly, the Teranga Lions have not conceded a goal in the knock out phase of the ongoing AFCON winning their matches with lone goals.

A total of 100 goals have been scored in 50 matches played so far in the tournament excluding the bronze and final matches scheduled for Wednesday and Friday respectively.

68 goals were scored in the group phase of this year’s Africa cup of Nations in Egypt. Surprisingly, two nations Burundi and Guinea-Bissau failed to score a goal in all the three matches they played in the AFCON.

32 goals have been scored in the knockout stage of the competition so far.