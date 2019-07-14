Sudan power-sharing deal signing delayed

A meeting that will see parties in Sudan sign a power-sharing deal has been postponed to Sunday.

African Union envoy Mohammed el-Hassan Labat revealed this Saturday after meeting with the military council and Ethiopia’s envoy, Mahmoud Dirir.

“The meeting that was supposed to be this evening between the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change and the military council in Sudan was postponed till tomorrow (Sunday). The Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change delegation asked for more consultations, and thanks to the transitional military council for accepting this demand so the meeting will be tomorrow God willing”, Labat said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Sudanese filled the streets of Khartoum and several other cities to mark the 40th day since the deadly evacuation of a protest sit-in.

The “Justice First” marches were called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which has been leading the protests.

The protests led to the ouster of long time president Omar al-Bashir in April.

