Redefining the 'Go back to Africa' narrative [Travel]

The phrase “Go back to Africa” has a long, complicated history, but did you know that today, it is still widely used in racialized contexts online and beyond.

According to social media analytics platform NetBase, the phrase is used over 4500 times a month online, usually in a derogatory manner.

However, the a multi-platform travel company Black & Abroad, dedicated to world experiences for the modern black traveler decided to flip this on its head.

Partnered with data-driven creative agency FCB/SIX, it hijacks the phrase and blacks-out hate-fueled Twitter posts and reframes them with images showing the diversity of all 54 African countries.

"A lot of us in the western world at one point or another have been told in pejorative ways by bigots and racists that we need to go back to Africa as if it is something offensive..."

The Google vision fueled system also scans faces for people of color encouraging others to browse through countries and see black travelers vacationing across Africa.

Host Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to Co-Founders of Black & Abroad, Kent Thompson and Eric Martin in Atlanta Georgia to understand more.