Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libya: UN-backed govt blames Haftar forces for airstrike

Libya: UN-backed govt blames Haftar forces for airstrike

Libya

The United Nations backed government in Tripoli has blamed self-styled Libyan National Army for an airstrike on a migrant detention centre, killing at least 40 people on Tuesday.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry of the U.N.-backed government, also said the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center wounded 80 migrants.

The Libyan National Army is being led by Eastern Commander, Khalifa Haftar.

Thousands of migrants are held in government-run detention centres in western Libya.

Human rights groups and the United Nations say migrants often live under inhumane conditions there.

Libya is split between two warring governments, and forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar control much of the country’s east and south.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..