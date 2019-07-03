Boeing pledges $100m to families of 737 MAX crash victims

USA
The world’s largest airplane maker Boeing announced on Wednesday that it would give $100 million to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company’s 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed in the wake of the crashes, which together killed 346 people, a Boeing spokesman said.
“These funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities,” Boeing said.
“Boeing will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations to address these needs.”
02:14
African leaders call for adequate support of the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund
Go to video
Inside the lawsuits against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
01:29
Boeing completes software updates to 737 MAX jets
Go to video
Boeing admits flaw in 737 MAX simulator software
Go to video
Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
Go to video
Ethiopian Airlines urges Boeing to implement safety recommendations