Ramaphosa in talks with Japan - G20 Summit

Ramaphosa in talks with Japan - G20 Summit

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday (June 29) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

The two leaders were expected to discuss economic cooperation.

The meeting was held on the second day of G20 summit, where world leaders will discuss issues regarding the global economy.

