Nigeria helicopter pickup: Medical emergency not wealthy showoff

June 26: Health emergency not rich man showoff

A helicopter company in Nigeria, Tropical Artic Logistics, have told the BBC that a recent viral video that saw their plane airlift someone in traffic was a case of medical emergency.

They said the company had been called upon to airlift a stroke victim contrary to reports that it was serving a super rich client stuck in traffic.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority subsequently released a statement that a probe had been opened into the incident and results were going to be made public.

Whiles the NCAA called the move an “unscheduled diversion,” the company defended the mission stressing that it is normal to respond to emergency calls. The NCAA has yet to announce findings from its probe.

June 25: Aviation authority announces probe

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, is probing the circumstances that led to a man being airlifted from a busy street in Benin City, capital of southwestern Edo State.

The NCAA said its attention had been drawn to the incident which gained a lot of traction on social media network Twitter leading to the rolling out of stories by most news portals.

A helicopter was shown having landed on a busy road stretch, the Benin – Ore expressway, and picking up a yet to be identified man. The incident happened over the weekend. It is said to have further slowed the already jammed traffic situation on the said road.

A statement from the NCAA said they had identified the operator of the said aircraft which they said had engaged in an unscheduled diversion.

Spokesman Sam Adurogboye is quoted as confirming that the helicopter with registration number 5N – BVQ and aircraft type AW139, was owned by Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd.

“The pilot was compelled to land between Benin and Ore in an unscheduled diversion to pick up someone,” Adurogboye said. He said the findings from the probe will be made public as soon as it is concluded.