More diversity needed in fashion - Naomi Campbell

The first black model to grace the prestigous vogue magazine, Naomi Campbell says there is room for more racial diversity in the fashion industry.

Having gone through racial discrimination from early on in her career, the British supermodel and trend-setter, said despite improvements in the industry, more needs to be done to address racial biases.

Campbell was speaking in an interview with the British Fashion Council.

“It’s improved, absolutely, I can’t say it hasn’t. I do think that there’s always more room for improvement. You always have to want to improve so there’s still some ways to go. And then there’s also some ways to go on the advertising where the figures are the same,”

Naomi Campbell has been a passionate ambassador between the US and the UK and Africa, playing a big role, particularly in supporting young African talent.The 49 year old beauty talked about her passionate for promoting African designers, saying that they are getting more recognition in the industry.

“We’re on our way and we’re not there yet but we’re getting the platform that we deserve to have or so I should say they deserve to have and the recognition. And getting the opportunity to learn more skills, work with big brands…… When people say global to me and I ask them if they mean are they in Africa and they say no, they’re not global to me … So if this is going to open up the territories that were not included … then I’m for it in our fashion industry,“said Campbell.

After venturing into modeling from when she was a teenager, spanning to at least 33 years in the industry, Campbell has not only paved the way for people of african decent but she has also done philanthropic work through her organization, Fashion For Relief.