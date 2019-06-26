Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Exiled Gambian president accused of rape by beauty pageant

Exiled Gambian president accused of rape by beauty pageant

Gambia

A beauty pageant winner is accusing Gambia’s former dictator of raping her four years ago.

The young woman is one of several now coming forward and accusing Yahya Jammeh of sexual violence while he was in power.

Jammeh fled into exile in the reclusive nation of Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after losing the presidential election and initially refusing to step down.

The young woman, Fatou Jallow, plans to testify before Gambia’s truth and reconciliation commission that is investigating crimes committed during Jammeh’s rule.

Human Rights Watch described Jammeh as a sexual predator who lavished gifts on young women and their families before violently attacking them.

The human rights organization says it will take international pressure for Jammeh to be extradited from Equatorial Guinea.

AP

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..