Ethiopia: coup perpetrator killed, others arrested [The Morning Call]

Ethiopia’s army general accused of leading a failed coup in the restive northern region of the horn of Africa nation was killed Monday in a firefight with security forces.

Brig. Gen. Asamnew Tsige was killed on the outskirts of Bahir Dar, capital of the restive northern Amhara region.

Forces had been hunting down Asamnew since Saturday, when soldiers loyal to him killed the regional governor of the Amhara government and his advisor.

The regional attorney general, wounded in that attack, died Monday.

Meanwhile, It was a sombre Monday as the country held a national day of mourning. It was grieving the brutal death of the chief of the national army staff and a regional leader, killed in what the authorities have described as an “attempted coup d‘état” against the government of the northwestern region.