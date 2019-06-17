Welcome to Africanews

Africa defies slowdown in global investment

Egypt

In contrast to the global downward trend of foreign direct investment (FDI), Africa has seen a sharp increase by 11% for the year 2018.

From 2017 to 2018, global FDI fell from $1.5 trillion to $1.3 trillion, according to an analysis by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

This has positioned Africa as a strategic investment hub.

“The rise in demand and prices of some commodities, as well as the growth of non-natural resource investments in other African economies propelled the increase,” the UNCTAD study points out.

The 5 largest beneficiaries of FDI in Africa for the year 2018 begins with;

- Egypt with $6.8 million – South Africa: $5.3 million – DRC: $4.3 million – Morocco: $3.6 million – Ethiopia: $3.3 million.

Sub-Saharan Africa boasts of $32 billion in FDI, a 13% increase compared to that of 2017.

Morocco and Egypt obtained $14 billion in FDI, an increase of 7%.

Nigeria, on the other hand, dragged West Africa slightly down owing to its poor economic situation, with a 15% decrease.

