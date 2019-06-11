Welcome to Africanews

date 2019-06-11

95 killed in central Mali village [The Morning Call]

An attack on a village in Mali is raising more questions than answers. The government says at least 95 people were killed in the ethnic Dogon village, in Sobame Da, near Sanga town in the Mopti region in the wee hours of Monday morning by unknown gunmen.

Officials say the armed men suspected to be terrorists launched a murderous attack on the peaceful village, also killing animals and burning down houses.

It’s unclear who the perpetrators of the incident are but it should be noted, clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders are quite frequent.

