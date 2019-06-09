Welcome to Africanews

Young Nigerian graduate supporting Boko Haram victims [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

On today’s episode of Inspire Africa, host Jerry Bambi, does the round trip to West and East Africa – Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda feature in this episode.

Now, at the age of 18, Wadi Ben Hirki saw many in her native north east Nigeria base lose loved ones and property arising from Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram’s attacks.

Showing sympathy to them, she started giving items to those affected by the insurgency, an act that would later birth into a foundation in her name. Now at 22 years old Wadi has chosen not to practice accounting which she studied at the university.

She has instead chosen to look beyond herself to make a difference in the lives of children and women.

