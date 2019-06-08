Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Uganda resettles mudslide victims

Video: Uganda resettles mudslide victims

Uganda

*Uganda has begun relocating thousands of people from a mudslide prone area. The families are given houses and land for farming.

Uganda’s eastern district of Bududa has been hit by deadly mudslides since 2010. This week, fresh mudslides triggered by days of heavy rain killed six people and displaced hundreds.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..