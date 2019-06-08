Video: Uganda resettles mudslide victims

Uganda
*Uganda has begun relocating thousands of people from a mudslide prone area. The families are given houses and land for farming.
Uganda’s eastern district of Bududa has been hit by deadly mudslides since 2010. This week, fresh mudslides triggered by days of heavy rain killed six people and displaced hundreds.
Watch our report
Go to video
Eight dead, 15 missing in Uganda boat tragedy
Go to video
Museveni wants to ruin me financially: Bobi Wine
03:02
African countries target tourists from the UAE [Morning Call]
04:59
How media set the beauty narrative
01:45
Ugandan diplomats, rights groups condemn suspension of journalists
Go to video
Uganda on Ebola red alert as Congolese refugees illegally migrate