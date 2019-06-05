Joshua-Ruiz rematch by end of year- Promoter

He’ll get his revenge!

Three days after Anthony Joshua’s surprise defeat to Andy Ruiz, a re-match will take place.

That’s according to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

We have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr.

After meetings with Anthony Joshua, Rob McCracken, his coach and the New York-based team, decided on Tuesday to activate the clause in the contract for a revenge with Andy Ruiz, Hearn said via Twitter.

The fight will take place in November or December in a city that will be announced soon.

Most observers expected Anthony Joshua to win hands down against Andy Ruiz Jr., a much less successful fighter than him.

But to everyone’s surprise, the Brit was beaten on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, losing his heavyweight world champion belts.

Reuters