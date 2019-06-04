C.A.R seeks justice for brutal murders

The government of the Central Africa Republic has called upon the leader of the 3R armed group to bring to justice the members responsible for the massacre in Paoua.

CAR government along with the African Union, Economic Community of Central African States and the United Nations Multidimensional Intergrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic met with 3R leader Sidiki to discuss the massacre that left dozens dead and many wounded in villages near the town of Paoua.

“Sidiki is willing to cooperate with the law. He acknowledges that the men of the 3Rs, but who acted on their own initiative. And he is ready to put them at the disposal of justice,” said Henri Wanzet-Linguissara, Interior Minister of the Central African Republic

The government of the Central Africa Republic has called upon the leader of the 3R armed group to bring to justice the members responsible for the massacre in Paoua.

Sidiki who has already handed over three of his men was asked by the government to give over all the men involved.

“We are happy that this delegation came to meet us about killings on the side of Koundjili, Lemouna, and Bohong. We do not know the wrongdoers who went to kill those innocent people. We cannot accept that criminals to stay with us. We will put them to justice so that they answer for their actions,” said Bi Sidi Souleymane (alias Sidiki), Leader of the 3R Armed Group.

“We are here to make sure that the 3Rs remain a partner of peace and pledge to hand over all those responsible for these terrible massacres to the Central African authorities for them to go to court,” said Kenneth Gluck, Deputy Head of MINUSCA.

Sidiki was appointed “special military adviser” to the Prime Minister after the signing of the peace agreement signed in Bangui on 6 February. The government signed it with 14 armed groups that control Central African Republic.