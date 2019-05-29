Cameroon's unbowed pineapple farmer [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A pineapple farmer in Cameroon trying to make ends meet through his business. Despite the challenges he faces, he remains unbowed.
A pineapple farmer in Cameroon trying to make ends meet through his business. Despite the challenges he faces, he remains unbowed.
01:17
Ex-Zimbabwe president Mugabe's farm equipments auctioned
01:00
Ex-president Mugabe auctions off farm equipments
Go to video
Small farmers told to exploit agroforestry
01:36
Nigeria: farmers, nomads fight over land
04:33
Mali: MyAgro's mobile payment platform to go fully digital [Sci tech]
01:13
Tanzania farmers believe govt cashew payment after army collection