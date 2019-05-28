Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Translating thoughts into words using AI [Sci tech]

Translating thoughts into words using AI [Sci tech]
Serge KOFFI

The Morning Call

Another incredible breakthrough in science as scientists succeed in using Artificial Intelligence to translate thoughts into words.

It’s a first for a team of scientists from Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute in the United States of America. This invention can change the lives of people who are speech impaired.

The revolutionary discovery was announced in scientific reports.

Our Serge Koffi explains how this was done and what a relief the invention will have on persons suffering speech impairment on this week’s edition of Sci tech.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..