Translating thoughts into words using AI [Sci tech]

Another incredible breakthrough in science as scientists succeed in using Artificial Intelligence to translate thoughts into words.

It’s a first for a team of scientists from Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute in the United States of America. This invention can change the lives of people who are speech impaired.

The revolutionary discovery was announced in scientific reports.

Our Serge Koffi explains how this was done and what a relief the invention will have on persons suffering speech impairment on this week’s edition of Sci tech.