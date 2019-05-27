Peter Mutharika wins Malawi's presidential election: official

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Malawi’s incumbent president Peter Mutharika has been declared winner of the 2019 election, having garnered 38.67% of the votes cast, according to results announced by the electoral commission (MEC) on Monday.

Lazarus Chakwera of the opposition Malawi Congress Party scored 35.41% of the votes cast on May 21, while Deputy President Saulos Chilima won 20.24%.

The declaration of results was enabled after the high court lifted its weekend injunction blocking the release following opposition allegations of tampering against Mutharika’s ruling party.

MEC chair, Dr. Jane Ansah, also shared a summarised analysis of the election, pointing out that political parties were quick to rush to the media whenever they had complaints, rather than taking it up with the electoral authorities.

Ansah also said in the future, the commission would put in place more stringent measures to ensure that only ‘serious’ candidates take part in the presidential election.