Fighting intensifies south of Libyan capital, Tripoli

Libya
Violent clashes rocked south of Libya’s Tripoli Sunday as fighters loyal to the Libyan internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) continue clashes against forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Armed with heavy machine guns the GNA fighters appear to be pushing out Haftar’s soldiers from the metropolis after more than six weeks of intense fighting since commander Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on the capital.“We have overpowered the enemy and we are now on the airport road. We have overpowered them and they will return to where they came from. God willing,“said Ahmed Akari, fighter loyal to the GNA.
According to the United Nations more than 75,000 people have fled their homes, while 100,000 are trapped by the conflict.
