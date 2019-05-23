DRC's Fayulu comments on reported irregularities in Malawi polls

Martin Fayulu, a defeated presidential aspirant in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s December 2018 elections has commented on the ongoing electoral process in Malawi calling for vigilance and protection of votes.

In a tweet posted a day after Malawians went to the polls to elect a president, lawmakers and local level officials, Fayulu cautioned against any meddling with true figures from the polling stations.

“I’m watching with concern the events in #Malawi, including reports of unverified votes added to overall results and constituency-level figures being changed.

“I’m reminded of the failure in my own country. This is not what the people deserve. We must all unite to defend democracy,” his tweet said.

Fayulu was widely reported by independent observers and diplomatic missions as winner of the first post-Kabila polls. The elections body, CENI, declared Felix Tshisekedi as winner much to the surprise of political watchers.

Fayulu’s legal challenge was dismissed by the courts even though he continues to insist on what he says is the truth of the ballots. He was leader of a five-member Lamuka Coalition.

Over in Malawi, the elections body has severally assured the populace that it had conducted a clean process and was fit to conclude by collating and declaring the true will of the people.

Elections chief Jane Ansah is on record to have cautioned especially political parties against unofficial declarations. As at Wednesday evening, the main opposition candidate Lazarus Chakwera was in a slight lead over incumbent Peter Arthur Mutharika with about 35% of votes collated and announced.

Malawi’s use of first past the post rule means that whoever gets the highest vote is declared winner. Unlike in other African countries were a runoff is called if a candidate fails to secure over 50% of valid votes cast.