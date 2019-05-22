More bodies retrieved from boat accident in Uganda [Morning Call]

In Uganda, nine people have been confirmed dead and at least 15 people are missing after a boat capsized on Sunday. The boat was carrying 60 football players and fans from the western district of Hoima. Authorities there say search and rescue activities are still on course to find more bodies in Lake Albert where the boat capsized.

Now, this is not the first time that an incident like this is happening around Lake Albert or lakes in Uganda and in fact around east and central Africa. So what may or could have led to the accident and why are there one two many boat accidents across the region?