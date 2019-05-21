Malawi goes to polls [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Polls have opened and nearly 7 million registered voters are expected today to exercise their civic franchise in local, parliamentary and presidential ballots. So what is the contest in this elections? First off it is the presidential race that has captured a lot of attention.
Seven candidates are running for president, but the real battle is among incumbent President Peter Mutharika, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera.
01:34
Polls the best route out of Algeria's political crisis - Army chief
01:22
Malawi president faces tough election against deputy
Go to video
Young and rural voters could decide Malawi's election outcome
Go to video
Nigeria donates $1m, medical supplies to cyclone-hit Mozambique, Malawi
Go to video
Everything you need to know about Malawi's tripartite 2019 election
06:12
#SMWX: Using WhatsApp to cover South Africa's elections [The Morning Call]