DRC opposition leader Moïse Katumbi arrives in Lubumbashi (local media)

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in exile for the last three years, arrived in Lubumbashi on Monday, local media reported.
Katumbi was received by thousands of excited supporters from his Ensemble pour le Changement party, at the Luano airport.
Plane carrying— Catherine Wambua- Soi (C_SOI) May 20, 2019
moise_katumbihas just touched down. It a frenzy out here with his supporters going crazy!
Situation at the airport in Lubumbashi. Told plane carrying— Catherine Wambua- Soi (C_SOI) May 20, 2019
moise_katumbito touch down shortly. He is one of the wealthiest people in #DRC. Fell out with former president Joseph Kabila in 2015. Then fled after accused of hiring merceneries and corruption #DRC pic.twitter.com/ww2umQW54F
The opposition politician has been living in exile for the last three years, after he was charged by former president Joseph Kabila’s government of several crimes including fraud, hiring foreign mercenaries and illegally acquiring a second citizenship.
Convictions against the 54-year-old politician have since been dismissed under the new government led by Felix Tshisekedi, paving way for Katumbi to return to DRC a free man.
