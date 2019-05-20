Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC opposition leader Moïse Katumbi arrives in Lubumbashi (local media)

DRC opposition leader Moïse Katumbi arrives in Lubumbashi (local media)

Democratic Republic Of Congo

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in exile for the last three years, arrived in Lubumbashi on Monday, local media reported.

Katumbi was received by thousands of excited supporters from his Ensemble pour le Changement party, at the Luano airport.

The opposition politician has been living in exile for the last three years, after he was charged by former president Joseph Kabila’s government of several crimes including fraud, hiring foreign mercenaries and illegally acquiring a second citizenship.

Convictions against the 54-year-old politician have since been dismissed under the new government led by Felix Tshisekedi, paving way for Katumbi to return to DRC a free man.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..