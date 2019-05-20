DRC opposition leader Moïse Katumbi arrives in Lubumbashi (local media)

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in exile for the last three years, arrived in Lubumbashi on Monday, local media reported.

Katumbi was received by thousands of excited supporters from his Ensemble pour le Changement party, at the Luano airport.

Plane carrying moise_katumbi has just touched down. It a frenzy out here with his supporters going crazy! — Catherine Wambua- Soi (C_SOI) May 20, 2019

Situation at the airport in Lubumbashi. Told plane carrying moise_katumbi to touch down shortly. He is one of the wealthiest people in #DRC. Fell out with former president Joseph Kabila in 2015. Then fled after accused of hiring merceneries and corruption #DRC pic.twitter.com/ww2umQW54F — Catherine Wambua- Soi (C_SOI) May 20, 2019

The opposition politician has been living in exile for the last three years, after he was charged by former president Joseph Kabila’s government of several crimes including fraud, hiring foreign mercenaries and illegally acquiring a second citizenship.

Convictions against the 54-year-old politician have since been dismissed under the new government led by Felix Tshisekedi, paving way for Katumbi to return to DRC a free man.