'Rules are rules': Bolt urges Semenya to accept IAAF ruling

Former sprint star Usain Bolt urged South Africa’s Caster Semenya to accept the new rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on testosterone levels. Bolt spoke to AFP on the sidelines of the launch of his electric scooter brand on Wednesday.

“I heard about her story without following it very closely. For me it’s just the rules. I don’t make the rules, but I enforce them,” said the eight-time Olympic champion.

He added that, in the business world you talk less and take more strategic decisions based on rules and regulations set.“When there is a regulation I never discuss it, I just bend over and move on,“he stated.

The new IAAF regulations, which have been in effect since last week, require that athletes born with a sexual development difference (SDD) to lower their testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L of blood as treatment to enable them run in the female category over distances ranging from 400 m to 1,609 m.

The 28-year-old Olympian had challenged the IAAF over its decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners for distances between 400m and a mile.

Semenya, who has won the last 29 of her 800m races, was born with intersex traits – meaning her body produces atypically high levels of testosterone.