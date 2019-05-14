Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sci tech

sci-tech

Video: Reunion Island battles to stop dengue fever outbreak

Video: Reunion Island battles to stop dengue fever outbreak

French Guiana

The Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is battling a dengue outbreak, with more than 1,500 cases detected in early May and with more expected in the coming weeks.

More than 24,000 cases have been detected in Reunion Island since the beginning of 2019.

Watch our report

You may also like

Most read

View more

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..