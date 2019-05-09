Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: ANC takes early lead in parliamentary polls

with AFP

South Africa

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), in power since 1994, is on the lead following Wednesday’s parliamentary elections.

This is according to early official results on Thursday from the Independent Electoral Commission, which covers nearly a quarter of the country’s districts.

The ANC, Nelson Mandela’s historic party that holds the absolute majority in the National Assembly, is credited with 54.65% of the votes, according to these figures.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, comes second with 26.49% of the vote, well ahead of the country’s third largest political force, the radical left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.07%.

ANC saw its popularity plunge under the scandalous reign of President Jacob Zuma (2009-2018).

But his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, the current head of state, has set himself the task of breathing new life into the party, promising to fight corruption, unemployment and social disparities.

