Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi's first 100 days in office [Morning Call]

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi's first 100 days in office [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The performance of the President Felix Tshisekedi is up for scrutiny as he notched up his first 100 days in office.

First off, he has yet to name a prime minister and cabinet but has made good on his promise to release political prisoners.

So, has President Tshisekedi really met expectations after his first 100 days in power?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..