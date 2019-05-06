DRC: Felix Tshisekedi's first 100 days in office [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The performance of the President Felix Tshisekedi is up for scrutiny as he notched up his first 100 days in office.
First off, he has yet to name a prime minister and cabinet but has made good on his promise to release political prisoners.
So, has President Tshisekedi really met expectations after his first 100 days in power?
01:11
