Africans living in South Africa call on gov't to tackle xenophobia

South Africa is struggling with a weak economy and high unemployment. And once again, Xenophobia has raised its ugly head as locals scramble for jobs and services.

Osahon Aire has been living in South Africa since 2006. Like most other foreign nationals, Aire came to Johannesburg to make a living.

“When we actually took off it was cumbersome, while the health department they were all coming here asking for documents one after the other. The process was very, very difficult. But I had to make sure I follow the normal channels in order not to get been disturbed here”, the owner of Emperor Cheexy Investment told our Correspondent, Christine Toetetsi.

Instead of fighting, why can’t we sit and be creative about it so that we can survive, instead of fighting with each other?

Wale Adetoyinbo runs a small nail studio in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs. He is afraid of xenophobia and the attacks he’s watched on the news.

“It’s not supposed to happen in African because we are all of the same colour. I’ve never seen xenophobia but I watched it in then news especially Alexandra. It’s not supposed to be there because this whole Africa. According to me now, instead of fighting, why can’t we sit and be creative about it so that we can survive, instead of fighting with each other ?’‘ he asked.

These entrepreneurs from Zimbabwe, are running an arts and crafts business. Their clientele are mostly tourists.

“We do have some other African brothers and sister from DRC, Ivory Coast. It’s diverse in all over Africa. Unfortunately, we don’t have South Africans who have come to join us in the business here who are doing their business here’‘, Michael Sithole said.

While they too have not experienced any attacks, they want the government to address the issue. The Southern African nation is expected to get back on track and make a firm recovery after the elections.

South Africa has no policy against foreigners living in the country accept that they must be law-abiding citizens.

South Africa may be the continents most developed country but its not without its challenges. The country is battling a number of structural challenges.

South Africans go to the polls on the 8th of May in the country’s 6th democratic elections.

The African National Congress is tipped to win again. But the ruling party has been dealt a few blows in recent years, with a number of scandals involving corruption and state capture.