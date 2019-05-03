Video: Scientists voice concerns over the effectives of artemisia against malaria

Ivory Coast
A section of scientists has raised scepticism over the effectiveness of artemisia in treating malaria.
The plant is widely used in Africa, which accounts for 91% of the 445,000 annual malaria deaths and 90% of the 219 million cases worldwide, to treat the disease.
But scientists argue that claims of artemisia being effective against malaria are misleading.
