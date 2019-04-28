Welcome to Africanews

Xi calls for advancement of China-Djibouti strategic relationship

DIBIE IKE Michael with REUTERS

Djibouti

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for the advancement of China-Djibouti strategic relationship. Xi Jinping made the call when he met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh in Beijing.

Xi said China is willing to work with Djibouti to continuously promote the bilateral strategic partnership, stressing the joint building of the Belt and Road and the implementation of the outcomes reached at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“China will continue to provide support for Djibouti’s economic and social development, exchange experience on development, and encourage competitive Chinese enterprises to invest and expand businesses in Djibouti,” he said.

Guelleh said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is unique and will promote international development cooperation, and make significant contributions to creating an interconnected and better world.

“The groundless accusations by some people will not weaken Djibouti’s confidence in the BRI and its trust in China,” Guelleh noted.

After the meeting, the two leaders attended the signing ceremony of documents on bilateral cooperation including joint building of the Belt and Road.

President Guelleh arrived in Beijing Wednesday to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held from April 25 to 27.

