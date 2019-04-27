Video: South Africa marks Freedom Day

South Africa
This year’s Freedom Day comes just over a week to the May 8 general elections. The day celebrates freedom and commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on that day in 1994.
While president Cyril Ramaphosa lamented the enormous gains the country has made over the last 25 years, a section of his electorate disagreed, saying there has been little change.
