Video: South Africa marks Freedom Day

South Africa

This year’s Freedom Day comes just over a week to the May 8 general elections. The day celebrates freedom and commemorates the first post-apartheid elections held on that day in 1994.

While president Cyril Ramaphosa lamented the enormous gains the country has made over the last 25 years, a section of his electorate disagreed, saying there has been little change.

