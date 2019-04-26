Welcome to Africanews

Video: Sierra Leone fishing ban not sufficient- activists

Sierra Leone

*At the beginning of April, Sierra Leone slapped a ban on industrial fishing. The moratorium was meant to give the sea a break and to replenish the fast falling stocks as a result of over fishing.

But as the ban nears its end, local fishermen and activists say it was too little, too short.

