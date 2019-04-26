Video: Sierra Leone fishing ban not sufficient- activists

Sierra Leone
*At the beginning of April, Sierra Leone slapped a ban on industrial fishing. The moratorium was meant to give the sea a break and to replenish the fast falling stocks as a result of over fishing.
But as the ban nears its end, local fishermen and activists say it was too little, too short.
Watch our report
02:21
Congo: Fish scarcity drives prices up
Go to video
Sierra Leone's anti-corruption inquiry taps Ghana, Nigeria expertise
01:29
Sierra Leone faces a culture of rape
Go to video
Ex-Sierra Leone ministers arrested in corruption crackdown
05:19
Was Sierra Leone's chief justice forced to resign? [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Sierra Leone Chief Justice resigns, president names successor