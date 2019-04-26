Video: Exhibition explores Senegalese women and their love for gold jewelry

Senegal
Gold is an essential part of Senegalese women’s fashion. It is a symbol of affluence and sophistication. But what inspired this relationship?
An exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art explores this bond driven by power and wealth, centuries ago.
Watch our report
