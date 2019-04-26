Welcome to Africanews

Video: At least 3 dead as Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros

Comoros

Cyclone Kenneth swept through the island nation of Comoros leaving three people dead on Thursday.

The storm packed high winds and dumped heavy rains, leaving a trail of destruction.

Watch our report

