Storm hits Mozambique again, cyclone Kenneth

In barely 3 days after a huge hit on the French island, cyclone Kenneth smacked northern Mozambique, a country still crawling out of another huge storm.The cyclone has brought 220km/h (140mph) winds and has already killed three people in Comoros.

Authorities said 30,000 people had been evacuated from areas likely to be hit.Mozambique’s National Institute of Disaster Management said that about 682,500 people could be at risk from the storm in the northern Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces.

About 112,000 people were in areas where winds could be in excess of 120 km per hour, it said. Kenneth made landfall on the north coast of Mozambique on Thursday evening, with wind speeds equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.There is no previous record of hurricane-force systems ever hitting the region so far north before according to reports.

Last month, Cyclone Idai caused hundreds of deaths in the region.