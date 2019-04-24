60 reported dead as killer storm ravages South Africa

South Africa
At least 60 people were reported dead and hundreds displaced in the aftermath of torrential rains and landslides that swept the eastern parts of South Africa.
Floods, collapsed buildings and mudslides from the heavy rains that poured from Monday can be seen across the most affected areas, mainly the port city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province.
South african President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected communities and assured the survivors that he would ensure that all their needs were met by all means possible.
More flooding and strong winds are expected in the coastal areas and a severe weather warning is still in place.
Last week, 13 people were killed during an Easter service in KwaZulu-Natal when a church wall collapsed after several days of heavy rain and strong winds.
According local media reports, more flooding and strong winds are expected in the coastal areas and a severe weather warning is still in place.
Go to video
South Africa church collapses during Passover: 13 killed, 16 injured
Go to video
Ramaphosa, Salah, Abiy, three others on 2019 TIME 100 list
Go to video
Ramaphosa, ANC struggling to retain support of loyal South Africans
04:32
South Africa's anti immigrant violence [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Stop attacks on fellow Africans – Malema slams South Africa xenophobes
01:10
Mass graves for Mozambique cyclone victims, death toll at 534