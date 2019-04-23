Tesla robo taxis coming in 2020- Elon Musk

It’s another bold move by Elon Musk.

The tech entrepreneur says Tesla robo taxis with no human drivers will be available in some markets next year.

Musk also said the robo taxis may eventually cost a fraction of hailing an Uber or Lyft.

Elon Musk really needed to deliver something to Wall Street today that would get them excited about Tesla's growth prospects.

He predicts that within three years they’ll have no pedals or steering wheel. And all these could cost $25,000 or less.

Musk made the surprise prediction after his tech executives gave a two hour long briefing to investors focusing on Tesla’s self driving tech microchip.

But Musk has often missed his own deadlines.

" Obviously self-driving is the big topic. On the other hand it also opens up Tesla to criticism that it over promises it misses deadlines. Sometimes it over-exaggerate its vehicle's capabilities. All of this was on display today. Classic Musk bold pronouncements about his car's capabilities. Very aggressive timelines. But it can't really detract from the fact that in two days Tesla is expected to announce a loss in its first quarter ", said Reuters Correspondent, Alexandria Sage.

But if you believe in Musk’s vision, you could buy a Tesla, eventually use the phone app to connect to the Tesla network and have it drive around on its own picking up customers when you’re not using it.

Tesla would take a cut of that revenue. This Musk says would be financially insane to buy anything other than a Tesla.

He says ‘‘that would be like buying a horse’‘.

Reuters