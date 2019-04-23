Egypt: vote counting underway

Vote counting in Egypt’s referendum on draft constitutional amendments began on Monday, after three days of voting.

If adopted, the revision could allow President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

The draft increases the second term of office from four to six years.

The president could then run for a third term in 2024, which would bring him back to power until 2030, whereas the current constitution limits the presidency to two consecutive four-year terms.

Elected in 2014 with 96.9% of the vote, one year after overthrowing Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, Al Sissi was re-elected in 2018 with 97.08%.

The amendments would also bolster the role of the military and expand the president’s power over judicial appointments.

The constitutional changes were approved by parliament last week.

Results of the vote are expected on April 27.